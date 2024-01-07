Mint Explainer: What is short selling and why is it in the news again?
Summary
- Sebi, which has been investigating allegations against the Adani Group by Hindenburg Research, recently tightened its rules around short selling. Mint explains what short selling entails, its pros and cons, and Sebi’s latest tweaks.
New Delhi: On Friday, India's markets regulator Sebi said in a circular that institutional investors will now have to disclose upfront whether a transaction in Indian securities involves short selling, and that retail investors will have to do so by the end of the day after making such a trade. This information will be made public by stock exchanges, the regulator added.