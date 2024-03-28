Mint Explainer: What is T+0 settlement and how will it benefit investors?
Summary
- T+0 settlement is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of the stock market, with higher trading volumes and more competitive bid-ask spreads reducing the cost of executing trades.
The eagerly awaited T+0 settlement cycle in the Indian capital markets became operational on 28 March, albeit on an optional basis, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board approved a pilot. For now, T+0 settlement will run parallel to the existing T+1 settlement cycle in the equity cash segment. Sebi will assess the pilot after three and six months before deciding what to do next.