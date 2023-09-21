Markets
Mint Explainer: What the Fed’s ‘hawkish pause’ means for markets
Summary
- The majority of officials said there could be at least one more rate hike this year, keeping market participants nervous
The US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged in the target range of 5.25% to 5.5% after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on the 19 and 20 September was on expected lines.
