Impact of rising bond yields and a stronger dollar

US bond yields, already at a 16-year high, strengthened further after the FOMC decision on interest rates. The 10-year US bond yield stood at close to 4.4% while two-year bond yields shot up 8.6 basis points to 5.18%. Expectations that interest rates will remain high for longer than previously expected makes emerging markets such as India less attractive foreign portfolio Investors and is thus likely to affect fund flows to such markets. Higher treasury yields are also strengthening the US dollar and this, too, is likely to result in reduced funds flows to emerging markets.