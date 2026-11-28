Investors should prepare for sharper market corrections and remain cautious about the risks posed by rising crude oil prices, even as expectations from equities have moderated after years of declines, fund managers said at the Mint Money Festival on Saturday.

Speaking at a session titled ‘War, oil and subdued markets—what returns should investors now expect?’, Deepak Shenoy, chief executive of Capitalmind Mutual Fund, said markets have seen smaller corrections in the last few years.

“Our expectations have been dulled down by the last few years. We have normally seen minus 30% years in equity every two or three years,” Shenoy said. However, barring the sharp decline during the covid-19 pandemic, Indian markets have not witnessed comparable falls in recent years, despite multiple challenges.

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“We should expect more. We should expect that our markets will fall more,” he said.

Shenoy also pointed to the uneven impact of crude oil movements on the economy and markets. While falling oil prices have not delivered substantial benefits to India, investors should be equally mindful of the risks posed by a potential rise.

“We did not get a lot of benefit from crude oil falling, so we should obviously be a little bit aware of it going up,” he said, adding that such a scenario had seemed unthinkable just two months ago.

Foreign investor interest On India’s attractiveness to foreign investors, Shenoy cautioned against assuming that removing taxes would automatically make the country a more compelling investment destination. It would merely reduce an existing disadvantage, rather than create a competitive edge over other markets.

Nilesh Shah, CEO of Kotak Asset Management, struck a relatively measured note on the rupee, expecting exporters to increase hedging activity and help restore some stability to the currency.

In the near term, he expects the rupee to appreciate to levels that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is comfortable with. Over the longer term, however, the currency is likely to resume its depreciation trend.

“Exporters will start covering more, and there will be sanity in the rupee. So, in the shorter term, the rupee will appreciate to a level that RBI wants; in the longer term, the rupee should go back to its depreciation. Will there be a day when we will see the rupee in three digits? Answer is reasonably good,” Shah said.

Shah also raised concerns over policy consistency, particularly regarding the government’s commitments on taxation. Referring to the coexistence of the securities transaction tax (STT) and capital gains tax, he argued that investors should not face changing terms after policy commitments have been made.