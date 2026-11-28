Investors should prepare for sharper market corrections and remain cautious about the risks posed by rising crude oil prices, even as expectations from equities have moderated after years of declines, fund managers said at the Mint Money Festival on Saturday.

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Speaking at a session titled ‘War, oil and subdued markets—what returns should investors now expect?’, Deepak Shenoy, chief executive of Capitalmind Mutual Fund, said markets have seen smaller corrections in the last few years.

“Our expectations have been dulled down by the last few years. We have normally seen minus 30% years in equity every two or three years,” Shenoy said. However, barring the sharp decline during the covid-19 pandemic, Indian markets have not witnessed comparable falls in recent years, despite multiple challenges.

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“We should expect more. We should expect that our markets will fall more,” he said.

Shenoy also pointed to the uneven impact of crude oil movements on the economy and markets. While falling oil prices have not delivered substantial benefits to India, investors should be equally mindful of the risks posed by a potential rise.

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“We did not get a lot of benefit from crude oil falling, so we should obviously be a little bit aware of it going up,” he said, adding that such a scenario had seemed unthinkable just two months ago.

Foreign investor interest On India’s attractiveness to foreign investors, Shenoy cautioned against assuming that removing taxes would automatically make the country a more compelling investment destination. It would merely reduce an existing disadvantage, rather than create a competitive edge over other markets.

Nilesh Shah, CEO of Kotak Asset Management, struck a relatively measured note on the rupee, expecting exporters to increase hedging activity and help restore some stability to the currency.

In the near term, he expects the rupee to appreciate to levels that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is comfortable with. Over the longer term, however, the currency is likely to resume its depreciation trend.

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“Exporters will start covering more, and there will be sanity in the rupee. So, in the shorter term, the rupee will appreciate to a level that RBI wants; in the longer term, the rupee should go back to its depreciation. Will there be a day when we will see the rupee in three digits? Answer is reasonably good,” Shah said.

Shah also raised concerns over policy consistency, particularly regarding the government’s commitments on taxation. Referring to the coexistence of the securities transaction tax (STT) and capital gains tax, he argued that investors should not face changing terms after policy commitments have been made.

“I just want the government to honour its commitment given to the citizens. When STT came, it was in view of capital gains. Now both are coexisting, and rates have gone up. I just want the government to honour its commitment,” he said.

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About the Author Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital marke...Read More ✕ Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.



She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.



When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.