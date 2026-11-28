Foreign institutional investors (FII) flocking back to India are expected to focus on large-cap stocks, two of India's veteran fund managers said, even as FII inflows into local stocks crossed ₹1.6 trillion in November.

When FIIs want to sell stocks, they generally prefer large-cap stocks because of their liquidity, Sankaran Naren, executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential MF, said at the Mint Money Festival on Saturday. Large-caps are similarly preferred when they want to deploy substantial amounts of capital, he said, noting that if buyers become the bigger drivers of the market, large-caps should perform better.

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“It is difficult to make a definitive prediction, but there are reasons to believe this trend could continue,” Naren said at a panel discussion. His comments at a time when the Nifty 50 has gained around 12.8% in the past 30 days, coinciding with a surge in FII flows.

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Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer and director, PPFAS Mutual Fund, said that from a global perspective, India's large-cap companies are probably considered mid-cap or small-cap, and that FIIs keep liquidity in mind when making investment decisions.

“Foreign investors are unlikely to deploy substantial amounts of capital in smaller companies,” Thakkar said at the panel discussion, noting that most of the foreign money is likely to go into the largest 50-100 companies.

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According to Thakkar, two of the biggest factors behind FII inflows are retreat from crowded global artificial intelligence (AI) trades, and falling crude oil prices. However, a decision to invest must be based on valuations and the outlook.

“I would say it's much better for an investor to focus on whether valuations are comfortable and whether the outlook is comfortable, instead of daily looking at whether FIIs will come or not,” said Thakkar.

Thakkar pointed out that over the past year, many investors have been pulling money out of large-cap funds and pouring it into small- and mid-sized companies instead. Investors are now overly concentrated in these companies, which also creates a risk, he said.

“Of course, our bottom-up approach is to look across the market and invest in whatever ideas look attractive individually. However, I would be more cautious of the headline indices, and from that perspective, large-caps look reasonably valued," Thakkar said.

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Naren said that investors should not assume that any particular market-cap segment will consistently outperform. Small-cap stocks, in particular, have experienced extended periods of underperformance in the past, and investors should be prepared for similar phases rather than extrapolating recent returns.

AI and IT On the impact of AI on traditional businesses, particularly IT services, Thakkar cautioned investors against viewing the development in binary terms. He drew a parallel with the internet boom of the late 1990s, when investors divided businesses into old-economy and new-economy companies, assuming that traditional businesses would eventually become irrelevant.

However, companies such as Walmart and Costco continued to perform well alongside internet giant Amazon, demonstrating that technological disruption does not necessarily make traditional businesses obsolete. Thakkar said investors should examine the actual business performance of companies rather than rely on headlines predicting the demise of entire industries.

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On gold and silver, the panellists highlighted that precious metals cannot be valued using conventional financial metrics because they do not generate earnings, interest income or cash flows. Their role in an investment portfolio should, therefore, be assessed primarily from the perspectives of asset allocation and diversification.

The discussion also highlighted the potential role of hard assets, such as commercial real estate, road infrastructure, telecom towers and power transmission assets, which can generate relatively predictable cash flows and offer an additional source of portfolio diversification.

Naren had a helpful tip for investors: Keep an investment journal to track buying and selling decisions. This helps one understand recurring mistakes and continuously improve the investment process. He believes that successful investing is not just about identifying the right opportunities but also about developing a disciplined process for both investing and disinvesting. Investors should learn from their past decisions, refine their approach over time and recognize that knowing when to deploy capital is equally important.

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About the Author Ananya Grover Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money t...Read More ✕ Ananya Grover Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context.



Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.