If companies perform well and deliver returns to investors, trust in India’s markets will continue to grow. If they fail to do so, that trust will gradually erode,” said Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, in his opening address at the Mint Money Festival on Saturday.

Advertisement

He described the growing participation of Indian households in stock markets as evidence of significant trust built over time.

When people invest in companies, they expect them to put that capital to productive use, grow their businesses, and generate returns. The relationship between companies and investors, Chauhan said, rests on trust and strong corporate governance is essential to sustaining it.

Also Read | Mint Money Festival: a financial playbook for uncertain times

He described money as a bridge of trust between today and tomorrow. “When someone lends money today expecting it to be returned tomorrow, it is a leap of faith. Nobody has seen tomorrow; it is trust that makes such an arrangement possible.”

He said that, just as blood in the human body carries nutrients to cells and removes waste, the financial system moves resources from places where they are in excess to parts of society that need them. “Without blood, there is no life and without money or finance, there is no society.”

Advertisement

He said money is also used for transacting, saving, lending, and borrowing. Referring to the book In Debt: The First 5,000 Years, Chauhan said people are indebted from birth to death to their ancestors, parents and friends, and these relationships are interconnected.

For societies to function, trust must be mutual and the long-term fundamentals of policy, he said, are built on trust. Chauhan traced the changing forms of money, from gold and commodities such as salt to coins and paper currency. While the form and value of money have changed over time, its role as a bridge between today and tomorrow remains important. It enables a fair, efficient, and transparent society.

Also Read | Five Indian stocks with critical ties to Nvidia's AI ecosystem

He also spoke about capital, describing it as something that goes into something else to create more. He referred to the historical use of resources such as livestock and labour to increase production of food and other goods.

Advertisement

Demographic advantage India’s young population is an advantage over other countries such as Japan, China, Europe, and America that are becoming older, according to him.

He said young people are more adaptable and willing to learn, including when it comes to technology. They also create demand for education, goods, and services.

“That is where India's demographic advantage lies. We have better demographics, better technology, and growing demand," he said, noting that the country has grown at around 6.5% over the past 20-25 years, and if it continues on this path, the economy and its markets will expand further.

Also Read | Bulls, bears slug it out at 26000 after sharp Nifty rally

“Sustaining that growth will depend not only on capital and investment but also on the trust that connects investors, companies and institutions,” he said.

Advertisement

About the Author Ananya Grover Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money t...Read More ✕ Ananya Grover Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context.



Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.