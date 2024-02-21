Mint Primer: Is the market’s PSU narrative overstretched?

Why are money managers buying PSU stocks?

PSUs are asset rich for one. There’s been favourable revaluation of these assets (land, plant and machinery) given the exorbitant cost of replacing these at current prices. Order books have grown from government spending and operational efficiency has improved too. The government has budgeted for a capex of ₹11.11 trillion in FY25, up 11.1% from the record capex of ₹10 trillion targeted at infra and energy sectors, etc. This has seen PSU bank and power stocks rally furiously in the last one year. SBI is up 47% over a year at a record closing high of ₹771 and NTPC up a whopping 94% at ₹336.1.