The good, the bad and the ugly: Tips from Samvat 2080
Summary
- Since the last Samvat, the Nifty 50 has risen 25% owing to continued momentum in GDP growth, robust corporate earnings and copious liquidity, churning out some winners and losers in the process.
As Indian traders navigate the volatile markets this Diwali, Mint looks at how Indian equities have done since the last Samvat—which sectors have beaten the benchmark, the winners and laggards among stocks, and what investors can expect in the medium-term.