Why are investors jittery?

The Indian stock markets was counting on a 350-plus seat victory for the BJP and 400 for the NDA. But, unlike in the earlier two Lok Sabha polls, the BJP failed to get even a simple majority of 272 seats, and the NDA won only 291 seats. This would make the Modi 3.0 government reliant on Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar who joined the NDA only in the past six months. There is also a feeling that the new government would have to resort to populist measures to address the distress faced by rural voters in states like Maharashtra, where assembly elections are due in six months.