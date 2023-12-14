Markets
Sensex surging: Will this be the new normal?
Summary
- Thursday marked the fifth time in December that the BSE's benchmark index hit a peak, and the first time it closed above 70,000
After the benchmark Nifty touched the 21,000-mark recently, the Sensex hit 70,000 on 14 December, a milestone. While this marks the fifth time in December that the Sensex has hit a peak, it is the first time it closed above 70,000. Mint explains:
