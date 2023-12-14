What were the key drivers of the rally?

Investors across the spectrum—retail, institutional, domestic and foreign—have been pouring money into Indian equities. Foreign investors who were on a selling spree in September and October, have begun buying in November and December. Analysts say this is largely fuelled by the BJP’s victory in recent state elections, which is seen as a sign of continued economic reforms. Moreover, an uptick in GST collections, strong corporate earnings—in tandem with the Fed’s decision to hold its key interest rate—and stabilizing crude oil prices have also contributed to the market rally.

