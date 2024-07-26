What does it mean for Indian markets?

On a broader level, Dalal Street will likely come under pressure if there is a prolonged downturn in the mother market of the US. A fresh wave of selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) can also not be ruled out, which can put further pressure on the rupee. Sector-wise, domestic IT firms may have to reassess their AI investments as well as headcount deployments. Companies in hardware, automation and related areas too can face the market’s wrath in case there is a slowdown in new order wins.