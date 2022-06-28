MintGenie Explainer: What is a trailing stop loss?

A form of trading order called a trailing stop loss enables you to specify the maximum amount or percentage of loss you are willing to risk. When the market is moving in your favour, the stop price moves along with it; when the market is going against you, it remains fixed. Continue reading to learn more.
You always trade in the markets with a finite amount of capital. This means that your main goal must be to prevent your capital from declining too far. One of the hardest decisions that traders must make is whether to capture profits and when to cut losses short while protecting their capital.
You can establish a maximum amount or percentage loss you are willing to take on a transaction using a form of day trading order called a trailing stop loss. It is the point at which you close out a trade and record the loss to prevent additional capital loss. The stop price moves together with the security price if it changes in your favour. The stop remains in effect whether the security price increases or decreases. Your stop loss will be below your initiation price if you are long on a stock and above your initiation price if you are short on a stock.
Profits are not capped by this style of stop loss order. As long as a financial instrument's market price does not drop below the predetermined percentage, the traders will maintain their holdings.
Profit-protecting stops are intended to automatically sell the shares once the market price falls below the predetermined threshold. Therefore, traders should not worry if they are not present on their trading platforms when the market price is declining.
This form of order keeps traders from making hasty choices based on their feelings. It enables them to focus on their set goals.
The nature of trailing stop-loss order is fluid, which implies that by selecting any percentage as their trailing stop loss, traders are free to customise their risk management strategy.
How does trailing stop loss affect you as an individual?
Using trailing stop-loss orders can get you out of a trade too quickly, for example, if the price is merely retracing marginally rather than actually reversing. To try to avoid such a situation, trailing stops should be set up far enough away from the present price that you don't anticipate reaching it until the market reverses course.
Another argument is that trailing stops don't shield you from significant market movements greater than where your stop is placed. It won't have been possible for your stop to have been activated and your market order to have been filled around the 5 percent loss point if you set up a stop to protect a 5 percent loss but the market suddenly moves 20 percent against you.
When utilised wisely, a trailing stop loss might prove to be a useful tool. It gives you a way to continue protecting your trade and your profits on a more significant scale. But before placing this kind of stop loss order, it's crucial for all traders to evaluate the state of the market.
