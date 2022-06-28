MintGenie Explainer: What is a trailing stop loss?

You can establish a maximum amount or percentage loss you are willing to take on a transaction using a form of day trading order called a trailing stop loss. It is the point at which you close out a trade and record the loss to prevent additional capital loss. The stop price moves together with the security price if it changes in your favour. The stop remains in effect whether the security price increases or decreases. Your stop loss will be below your initiation price if you are long on a stock and above your initiation price if you are short on a stock.