MintGenie Explains: 5 bullish candle patterns you should know

One could become perplexed while looking at several patterns on how to spot a bullish trend. Two observations can help to reach this conclusion. First, downtrends should exhibit bullish reversal patterns. Otherwise, it's a continuation pattern rather than a bullish pattern. Second, most bullish reversal patterns call for more bullish movement. To put it another way, they must be followed by an upward price movement, which can take the form of a gap up or a lengthy hollow candlestick and be accompanied by a large trading volume. Within three days after the pattern, this indication should be visible.