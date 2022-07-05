MintGenie Explains: Five bearish candle patterns in the stock market

For years, traders have utilised candlestick patterns, a type of technical trading technique, to forecast price movement. There are several patterns that are labelled as bearish. Bearish candlestick patterns predict negative price movement when sellers apply pressure on purchasers and selling pressure outweighs purchasing demand. There must be an upswing already in place for the reversal to be viewed as bearish. It doesn't have to be a significant increase, but it should have been upward in the recent days or at least during the near term. We can identify downturns and execute appropriate positions using bearish candlestick patterns.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}