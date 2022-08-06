MintGenie Explains: How beta index measures volatility in stocks

The benefits of investing in volatile stocks are evident. The likelihood of better returns is greater. You'll have a better chance of reaping higher gains if you invest in highly volatile companies. Furthermore, volatility has an effect on net profitability as well. In other words, if you want to make a significant profit from trading and investing, you must be willing to increase your profit margin, and the only way to accomplish this is to incur the risk of investing in companies that are prone to volatility.