MintGenie Explains: How futures contracts rollovers work in India

In India, settlement of contracts takes place on the last Thursday of every month. If that is a holiday, contract settlement takes place on Wednesday. The rollover is completed till the close of trading hours on expiry day; a part of rollover begins one week before the expiry. The rollover process takes place on the trading terminal through a spread window. If any individual holding a futures contract of one month wants to carry forward the position to the next month, it is possible. The investor can do so by keying in the spread at which he/she wants to roll over the position in the coming month.

