MintGenie Explains: What is spinning top candlestick pattern?

At the apex of an uptrend, a spinning top may indicate that the bullish is losing steam and the trend is likely to turn around. However, a spinning top at the bottom of a downtrend indicates that the bearish is losing ground and that the bullish may eventually seize the initiative. It implies that a spinning top may signal an impending, significant shift in a trend. To know whether prices would fall following the upswing, the next candle must corroborate the previous one.