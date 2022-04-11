Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd has launched ‘m.Stock’, an investment platform for different asset classes such as futures & options, equities, currencies, initial public offers (IPOs) and mutual funds with a zero brokerage and no commission model.

There are two accounts that customers can choose from. With account opening at ₹999, customers are not charged any brokerage across all products. Additionally, customers have an option of paying ₹999 as Demat account maintenance charge (AMC) and never paying AMC again. This option comes with no commitment for brokerage, annual platform fee, time limits, count of orders or hidden subscription packs.

With account opening at ₹149 charge, customers pay a flat rate of ₹20 on every trade and Demat AMC is charged at ₹120 every quarter.

There are many brokerages in India that offer zero brokerage on trading, but there’s usually a flat fee of ₹20 on each order.

According to Mirae Asset, m.Stock has the capability to process more than one crore trades a day for more than 15 lakh customers at the same time globally.

The m.Stock app will also come with features such as technical charts, key fundamental & technical data, one-click order placement, advanced order types, historical market info, voice search, pre-design index baskets, seven pre-created watchlists, and a single-screen portfolio dashboard.

Commenting on the launch, Arun Chaudhry, director and chief business Officer, Mirae Asset Capital Markets, said, “It is a product that not only caters to the need of seasoned traders but also new-age investors making it a one-stop shop for the investor community in India. Our aim behind m.Stock is to build a platform that the user will fall in love with, a journey the users will enjoy executing and the pricing which is a market differentiator still stands unbelievable to many."

The m.Stock app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

