Mirae Asset launches m.Stock with zero brokerage for one-time fee of 999

Commenting on the launch, Arun Chaudhry, director and chief business Officer, Mirae Asset Capital Markets, said, “It is a product that not only caters to the need of seasoned traders but also new-age investors making it a one-stop shop for the investor community in India. Our aim behind m.Stock is to build a platform that the user will fall in love with, a journey the users will enjoy executing and the pricing which is a market differentiator still stands unbelievable to many."