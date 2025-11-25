Mirae Asset MF raises stake in this recently-listed stock to above 5%. Check details

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund acquired an additional stake in the newly-listed Capillary Technologies via the open market, according to an exchange filing shared with the bourses on Tuesday, November 25.

The latest stake purchase has driven Mirae Asset MF's stake above the 5% threshold. The mutual fund house was also a participant in the anchor book of Capillary Technologies, which opened on November 13, 2025.

Mira Asset MF's stake in Capillary Technologies According to the exchange filing, Miare acquired 746,000 shares, representing a 0.94% stake in Capillary Technologies via the open market on November 24.

Following this, the AMC's stake in the company rose to 5.77% (45.77 lakh shares) from 4.83% (38.31 lakh shares) earlier. The acquisition cost could not be determined.

The company had also picked 6,58,600 shares of the company in the anchor round ahead of the IPO opening at a price of ₹577.

Capillary Tech share price trend Shares of Capillary Technologies got listed last Friday, November 21, witnessing volatile action on the stock market debut.

The stock started trading at ₹560, down 2.94% from the issue price on the BSE. However, later it bounced back and climbed 9.70% to ₹633 during the day. Shares of the firm finally ended at ₹606.90, up 5.18%.

In today's trade, Capillary Technologies' share price closed 17.55% higher at ₹735.85, defying a weakness in the Indian stock market. The stock also hit its highest level of ₹751.20 yet in trade today.

As against its IPO price, the scrip is trading 27% higher.

The initial share sale of Capillary Technologies India got subscribed 52.95 times on the final day of subscription. The ₹877.5-crore IPO had a price band of ₹549-577 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of ₹345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares.