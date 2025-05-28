Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q4 results: Defence Miniratna PSU posts 21% YoY jump in net profits to ₹56 crore

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q4 results: Mishra Dhatu Nigam announced its janaury to March quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. The Defence Miniratna PSU recorded a 21 per cent jump in net profits to ₹56.19 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, compared to ₹46.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenues from its core operations rose 1.25 per cent to ₹410.56 crore in the Janaury to March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared (year-on-year) with ₹405.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

The PSU Miniratna's total expenses for the fourth quarter also dropped 2.2 per cent to ₹341 crore, compared with ₹348.95 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The drop in the total expenses is due to the change in the firm's inventory and other expenses.

As of the year ended 31 March 2025, the company's total outstanding dues were at ₹234.07 lakh, according to the BSE exchange filing.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Share Price Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares closed 0.40 per cent higher at ₹417.80 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹416.25 at the previous market close. The company announced its fourth-quarter results after the market's operating hours on 28 May 2025.

The shares of the Miniratna PSU stock have given stock market investors more than 100 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 7.08 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares have gained 21.5 per cent in 2025, and are currently trading 33 per cent higher in the last one-month period.

The stock hit its 52-week high levels at ₹541 on 8 July 2025, while the 52-week low levels were at ₹217.05 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at ₹7,827.07 crore as of the stock market close on 28 May 2025.

