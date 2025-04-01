Mishra Dhatu Nigam share: Miniratna PSU stock jumps 5% after FY25 business update

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price surged by over 5% during Tuesday's trading session following the company's business update for FY25. The company reported provisional and unaudited sales of ₹1,070 crore for the financial year 2024-25, which is slightly lower than the ₹1,072.67 crore recorded for the financial year 2023-24. The highest-ever exports were recorded at ₹94 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year 2024-25, an increase from ₹63.72 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam specializes in producing superalloys, titanium, special purpose steel, and other unique metals. The company focuses on manufacturing superalloys and various specialty metals.

Its primary goal is to produce and supply a range of superalloys, special steels, and soft magnetic alloys for the defense sector and other strategic industries, including energy, space, and aerospace applications. The company provides an array of products and services, such as superalloys, titanium and titanium alloys, special steel, and other metals and alloys.

The firm recently approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹0.75 for each equity share, which corresponds to 7.50% of the ₹10 face value for the financial year 2024-25.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price today Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price today opened at ₹271.75 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹287.05, and an intraday low of ₹270.60 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price is up more than 4% forming a strong bullish candle and higher bottom formation on the daily chart with strong volumes. Prices can extend upmove towards ₹300 whereas ₹270 is immediate support.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities stated that Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price corrected 58% in 34 weeks after a buying climax, retesting the major support zone at ₹264. Currently, the stock is in a dead cat bounce on the weekly charts, with an immediate upside target of ₹314 (swing high). If ₹314 is surpassed, the 50% retracement of the entire decline at ₹384 could come into play.

However, volume remains weak, indicating a low-conviction bounce rather than a structural trend reversal. Traders should remain cautious, as the absence of strong accumulation could lead to selling pressure at higher levels.

