Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price soars over 6% to 9-month high after Q4 earnings, up 42% in May

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price in focus: Mini-Ratna Defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam's share price jumped 6.2% in early morning trade on Thursday, May 29, hitting a 9-month high of ₹444 apiece, as investors cheered the company’s March quarter performance, which was released post-market hours on Wednesday.

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly turnover of ₹410 crore during the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, registering a growth of 1.25% compared to ₹405 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Value of Production (VoP) during Q4 FY 2024-25 stood at ₹329 crore, reflecting a growth of 16.78% compared to ₹281 crore in the same period last year. For the full FY 2024-25, VoP came in at ₹1,065 crore, compared to ₹1,147 crore in FY 2023-24, indicating a slight decline.

The net profit during the reporting quarter soared to ₹56.14 crore, marking a growth of 21.04% YoY, while the net profit for the full financial year FY 2024-25 jumped by 21% YoY to ₹110 crore.

For FY25 as well, the company achieved its highest-ever turnover of ₹1,074 crore, while the EBITDA for the fiscal year improved to ₹248 crore, registering a growth of 11.10% compared to ₹224.09 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company’s order book position, as of April 15, 2025, stood at approximately ₹1,832 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price trend Amid a strong surge in demand for defence stocks—triggered by India’s launch of 'Operation Sindoor'—Mishra Dhatu Nigam’s share price has witnessed a sharp rally on Dalal Street, gaining 42% so far in May and rising nearly 60% over the past three months.

Despite the impressive run, the stock still trades 21% below its all-time high of ₹547 apiece, recorded in February 2024. Mishra Dhatu Nigam manufactures superalloys, titanium, special-purpose steel, and other advanced metals.