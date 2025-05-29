Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price soars over 6% to 9-month high after Q4 earnings, up 42% in May

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price in focus: Mini-Ratna Defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam's share price jumped 6.2% in early morning trade on Thursday, May 29, hitting a 9-month high of ₹444 apiece, as investors cheered the company’s March quarter performance, which was released post-market hours on Wednesday.
The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly turnover of ₹410 crore during the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, registering a growth of 1.25% compared to ₹405 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The Value of Production (VoP) during Q4 FY 2024-25 stood at ₹329 crore, reflecting a growth of 16.78% compared to ₹281 crore in the same period last year. For the full FY 2024-25, VoP came in at ₹1,065 crore, compared to ₹1,147 crore in FY 2023-24, indicating a slight decline.
The net profit during the reporting quarter soared to ₹56.14 crore, marking a growth of 21.04% YoY, while the net profit for the full financial year FY 2024-25 jumped by 21% YoY to ₹110 crore.
For FY25 as well, the company achieved its highest-ever turnover of ₹1,074 crore, while the EBITDA for the fiscal year improved to ₹248 crore, registering a growth of 11.10% compared to ₹224.09 crore in the previous fiscal year.
The company’s order book position, as of April 15, 2025, stood at approximately ₹1,832 crore.
Amid a strong surge in demand for defence stocks—triggered by India’s launch of 'Operation Sindoor'—Mishra Dhatu Nigam’s share price has witnessed a sharp rally on Dalal Street, gaining 42% so far in May and rising nearly 60% over the past three months.
Despite the impressive run, the stock still trades 21% below its all-time high of ₹547 apiece, recorded in February 2024. Mishra Dhatu Nigam manufactures superalloys, titanium, special-purpose steel, and other advanced metals.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
