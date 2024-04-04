Mishtann Foods rights issue open for bidding at 25% premium. Should you apply?
Mishtann Foods rights issue date: The issue opened on 2nd April and will remain open till 16th April 2024
Mishtann Foods rights issue opened on 2nd April 2024 and will remain open for eligible applicants on 16th April 2024. The board of directors of the FMCG company has declared the rights issue price at ₹15 per share. The company board also fixed a record date for the Mishtann Foods rights issue on 20th March 2024. So, those who held Mishtann Foods shares on 20th March after the market close are eligible to participate in this right offer of Mishtann Foods Ltd. As Mishtann Foods share price today is above ₹20, the issue is available at a lucrative over 25 percent premium. So, investors might get attracted to this rights offer made by the FMCG company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started