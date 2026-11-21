Stock to buy: Samvardhana Motherson International shares could be gearing up for another leg of their upward journey after breaking out of a bullish technical pattern, with Choice Equity Broking recommending a positional buy on the stock. The brokerage sees potential upside of around 11% from its recommended entry price, supported by improving momentum indicators, strong support near ₹155 and a successful retest of the breakout zone.

In its November 19 research report, Choice Broking recommended buying Motherson at ₹162.70, with a target price of ₹180 and a stop loss of ₹154. The recommendation was for a one-month investment horizon.

Samvardhana Motherson Stock Price Trend It has gained over 5% in 1 month but shed 2% in the last 3 months. Meanwhile, it rose 26% in 6 months and 49% in last 1 year.

It is currently 42% away from its 52-week high of ₹173.25, hit in August 2026. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹102.85 in April 2026.

Motherson shares: Why Choice Broking sees further upside

According to Choice Broking, Motherson continues to maintain its broader bullish structure on the daily timeframe, characterised by a pattern of higher highs and higher lows. This indicates that the stock's longer-term upward trend remains intact.

The brokerage noted that the auto ancilliary stock had recently emerged from a consolidation phase by registering a bullish flag breakout. More importantly, it had successfully completed a retest of the breakout zone, strengthening the technical setup.

Motherson was trading around ₹162.70 when the report was published and was forming a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern after bouncing from a strong support zone near ₹155.

Choice Broking highlighted that this support region also coincided with the stock's rising 100-day exponential moving average (EMA). The alignment of these technical indicators suggested that buying interest had consistently emerged around this level, helping sustain the broader upward trend.

Momentum indicators were also pointing towards a potential continuation of the rally. The stock's daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at approximately 53.33 and was turning upwards above its signal line, indicating improving buying strength following the successful retest.

According to the brokerage, the ₹155 level remains crucial for maintaining the bullish outlook. As long as Motherson shares hold above this support, the upward trajectory is likely to remain intact, with the stock potentially advancing towards ₹180.

However, a decisive breach of this support could invalidate the bullish technical structure.

For positional investors, Choice Broking recommended considering an entry around the prevailing market price of ₹162.70, with a stop loss at ₹154, just below the key support and 100-day EMA zone.

At the recommended target of ₹180, the trade offers approximately 10.6% upside, while the stop loss limits the downside risk. The brokerage said the setup offered a favourable risk-reward opportunity, provided investors adhered to disciplined risk management.