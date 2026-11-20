Anthropic share price: Claude chatbot maker Anthropic made a stellar stock market debut on Thursday, surpassing even SpaceX's June listing. However, the euphoria surrounding the AI giant proved short-lived, as its shares corrected in pre-market trading on Friday, November 20.

Despite the pullback, Anthropic shares continued to trade above their IPO price, retaining a portion of their listing-day gains.

For Indian investors who missed the blockbuster IPO, there are still ways to gain exposure to the AI giant's shares after its Nasdaq debut. Here's how they can invest in Anthropic.

How can Indian investors buy Anthropic shares? Indian residents can invest in shares of Anthropic and other US-listed companies through international brokerage platforms under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Key applications for Indian investors to buy Anthropic shares Interactive Brokers, Vested Finance, and INDmoney are some of the brokerage platforms which let Indian investors buy US-listed stocks under RBI's LRS.

How to buy Anthropic shares? Step-by-step guide The first step is to open an international investment account. Investors are required to register with a brokerage platform of their choice, which provides access to Nasdaq-listed stocks.

The second step is to complete KYC by submitting PAN, identity and address documents and complete the required verification.

The third step is to transfer funds from an Indian bank account to an international brokerage account through LRS. Your funds will be automatically converted into US dollars.

Once your account reflects the transferred funds, search the platform for ‘Anthropic’ and purchase the required number of shares by placing a 'Buy' order. Anthropic share price performance Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, 34% above the $83 IPO price set on Wednesday. Shares of the world’s first publicly traded frontier AI company ended the day at $97.17, up 17% from its IPO price. However, the stock was down 7.25% to $90.23 per share in pre-market trading.

Anthropic IPO details, listing day performance Amid huge buzz around Anthropic IPO, the issue was also compared with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which went public in June. Retail investors traded nearly $772 million in Anthropic shares on Thursday, the most for an IPO debut since Vanda Research began tracking the data in 2012, Bloomberg reported.