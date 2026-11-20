Anthropic share price: Claude chatbot maker Anthropic made a stellar stock market debut on Thursday, surpassing even SpaceX's June listing. However, the euphoria surrounding the AI giant proved short-lived, as its shares corrected in pre-market trading on Friday, November 20.
Despite the pullback, Anthropic shares continued to trade above their IPO price, retaining a portion of their listing-day gains.
For Indian investors who missed the blockbuster IPO, there are still ways to gain exposure to the AI giant's shares after its Nasdaq debut. Here's how they can invest in Anthropic.
Indian residents can invest in shares of Anthropic and other US-listed companies through international brokerage platforms under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).
Interactive Brokers, Vested Finance, and INDmoney are some of the brokerage platforms which let Indian investors buy US-listed stocks under RBI's LRS.
Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, 34% above the $83 IPO price set on Wednesday. Shares of the world’s first publicly traded frontier AI company ended the day at $97.17, up 17% from its IPO price. However, the stock was down 7.25% to $90.23 per share in pre-market trading.
Amid huge buzz around Anthropic IPO, the issue was also compared with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which went public in June. Retail investors traded nearly $772 million in Anthropic shares on Thursday, the most for an IPO debut since Vanda Research began tracking the data in 2012, Bloomberg reported.
At the IPO price of $83 per share, Anthropic and its founders raised nearly $300 million and $801 million, respectively, through the dedicated offerings in Britain and on the continent. The UK offering attracted nearly $1 billion of orders, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.