Missed Harsha Engineers shares in allotment? Should you buy after listing?

On Harsha Engineers share price outlook, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Those who got Harsha Engineers shares in allotment are advised to hold the stock keeping stop loss at ₹440 for short term target of ₹535 and medium term target of ₹588 apiece levels. However, for those who missed to get Harsha Engineers shares in allotment process, they can also buy the stock at around ₹475 to ₹460 apiece levels maintaining stop loss below its listing price and book profit at ₹535 and ₹588 depending upon their time view." He said that the company has monopolistic business model that makes it an important portfolio stock that one can add in one's portfolio for long term as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}