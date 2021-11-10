Missed Nykaa share allocation in IPO? Should you buy now after strong debut?

Advising investors to buy Nykaa shares in calibrated manner; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "We are expecting upside momentum to continue for at least 1-2 days. Then it may be stabilized for some time because valuation could be a concern after a big listing gain. However, ₹2000 level could act as a support level in the near term. It may head towards ₹2100 to ₹2200 levels even after a big opening. Those who were playing for listing gain can keep a stop loss of ₹1950 while aggressive investors are advised to hold this stock for the long term because it is one of the few stocks in new edge companies to own into your portfolio. It is difficult to buy after a big gain at opening, however fresh investors can accumulate in parts where they can buy 25 per cent at the opening of what they want to invest into this stock while if it witnesses any correction towards ₹1800 level then they can add more."