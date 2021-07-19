Missed share allocation in Clean Science IPO? Should you buy post-listing?

Clean Science is the only company globally to use vapor phase process for Anisole (used as a key raw material), Khemka said. It also manufactures sulphur-free BHA & sulphur-free DCC. It has grown to be the largest manufacturer globally of MEHQ and BHA and second largest for AP under Performance Chemicals (69% of FY21 revenues) while it is largest for both Anisole/ 4-MAP under FMCG Chemicals (12% of revenues). It is the third largest for Guaiacol and among the largest for DCC under Pharma Intermediates (16% of revenue), he added.