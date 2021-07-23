Missed Zomato share allotment and should you buy now? Here is what analysts say

Advising Zomato share holders to book listing gains; Kapil Goenka, Director at CM Goenka Stock Brokers said, "One of the most awaited and much-talked-about Initial Public Offering (IPO) in recent times, Zomato has filed for its IPO with pre open volume of over 19 crore. At a fantastic market capitalization of over 1 lakh crore, Zomato is backed by Sanjiv Bhikchandani led Info Edge India Group. The IPO made a fantastic entry, with a bumper listing up by 73 percent. For the investors who are looking to gain from this IPO, Zomato might prove a gem. Moreover, in the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic, Zomato IPO and enthusiasm around this has undoubtedly boosted the investors’ confidence in the IPO market. However, we advise that successful allottees must book full profit and must wait for some time to buy again."