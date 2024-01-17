MK Exim shares to trade ex-bonus, Dhampur Sugar Mills to trade ex-buyback today

Shares of MK Exim (India) Ltd and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Wednesday, January 17.

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared a bonus issue and a buyback of shares for the eligible shareholders.

Bonus issue

MK Exim (India): The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2. The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus issue has been fixed on January 17.

In a stock exchange filing, MK Exim (India) Ltd said: “This is to inform you that….the Company has fixed Wednesday, 17 January, 2024 as the "RECORD DATE", for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. 1 (One) Equity Share of Re 10/- each for every 2 (Two) Equity Shares of Re. 10/- each, which was recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company…"

Shares of MK Exim (India) will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday.

Shares buyback

Dhampur Sugar Mills: The company has declared a buyback of shares. The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the shares buyback has been fixed on January 17.

In a stock exchange filing, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd said: “…..informing the Stock Exchanges, that the Board of Directors has approved the proposal for Buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value on Rs. 10/- each upto 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred only) per equity share on a proportionate basis, through the tender offer process in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and rules made thereunder, and Buyback Regulations, as amended from time to time and other applicable laws."

Shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills will trade ex-buyback on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!