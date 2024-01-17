MK Exim shares to trade ex-bonus, Dhampur Sugar Mills to trade ex-buyback today
MK Exim (India) has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 equity share of ₹10 each for every 2 equity shares of ₹10 each
Shares of MK Exim (India) Ltd and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Wednesday, January 17.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message