Mkt volatility weighs on demat account opening2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 12:35 AM IST
The rate of new initial public offerings has also slowed, and it is impacting demat account opening, analysts said
NEW DELHI : The scorching pace of new demat registrations has cooled significantly, following the market correction and volatility in the last few months. Only 2.65 million accounts were opened in May, sharply lower than the 3.63 million opened in November, data showed.