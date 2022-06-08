Mkt volatility weighs on demat account opening

Demat account openings may remain weak in the near term, said Deepak Jasani, head of research at HDFC Securities Ltd. New account opening depends on two factors, said Jasani. First is the number of people who have an adequate investible surplus. It’s likely that most such people already had opened accounts and therefore, new account opening is slowing down. As the economy gathers pace, the number of such people will also rise and drive up account opening.