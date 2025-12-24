M&M announces board meeting date to consider Q3 results. Check details here

M&M Q3 results: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday, December 24, announced that its board will meet in the second week of February to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

M&M has fixed the board meeting date to announce Q3 results as February 11, 2026.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 11th February 2026 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ending 31st December 2025," M&M said in an exchange filing today.

Investors will be closely tracking M&M and other auto players’ third-quarter earnings, as Q3 will be the first full quarter to reflect the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) cut implemented by the government at the end of September 2025. Additionally, the effect of festive season demand is also expected to be visible in the Q3 results.

M&M Q2 results For the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal (July-September), M&M had posted an 18% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to ₹4521 crore, driven by demand for its high-margin sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and tractors, along with strong exports.

At the same time, its standalone revenue jumped 21% YoY to ₹35,080 crore from ₹28,919 crore in the same period a year ago. The operating performance was strong as EBITDA jumped 23% YoY to ₹6,467 crore.

As of the last quarter, M&M's market share in the SUV and tractor segments was the highest at 25.7% and 43%, respectively.

M&M share price trend Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra have, however, remained flat lately, rising just 2% in the past three months. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, they have gained 18%.

M&M stock emerged as a multibagger over a longer time frame of two, three and five years, delivering solid gains of 122%, 197% and 411%, respectively.

The blue-chip auto stock ended 0.35% higher at ₹3637.60 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.