Indian stock markets staged a sharp recovery on Thursday, with the Sensex surging nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty 50 closing above the 25,500 mark for the first time in nine months. Gains were led by auto, banking and FMCG stocks, while sustained foreign fund inflows and easing commodity prices further supported investor sentiment.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21%, to settle at 83,021.75, its highest closing level in nine months. During the session, the index rallied as much as 1,012.06 points, or 1.23%, to hit an intraday high of 83,043.87.

The Nifty 50 advanced 286.35 points, or 1.14%, to close at 25,514.30, also marking a nine-month high.

Chandan Taparia, Head of Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has recommended buying Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) at the current market price (CMP) of ₹3,509, with a target price of ₹3,730 and a stop-loss of ₹3,400, indicating an upside potential of over 6%. He has also recommended buying Bank of Baroda at the CMP of ₹285, with a target price of ₹305 and a stop-loss of ₹275, offering an upside potential of around 7%.

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On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, said the maximum call OI is at 26,000 then 25,000 strike while maximum put OI is at 25,000 then 25,300 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,700 then 25,900 strike while put writing is seen at 25,300 then 25,400 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,000 to 26,000 zones while an immediate range between 25,300 to 25,700 levels,” said Taparia.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index opened on a negative note and tested 25,100 levels in the first hour of trade before witnessing a sharp bullish reversal. Bulls remained firmly in control thereafter and pushed the index higher with no major retracements for the rest of the session. The index closed near its upper band and formed a bullish engulfing candle on the daily frame indicating strong buying momentum and a decisive recovery from lower levels.

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“Now it has to hold above 25,500 zones for an up move towards 25,650 then 25,750 zones while supports have shifted higher to 25,350 then 25,250 zones,” the MOFSL analyst added.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note and witnessed a strong up move from the initial hour of the session which continued throughout the day. The index also marked a new lifetime high of 63,063 and ended the session at all time highs. It formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale indicating sustained buying interest and strong momentum in the index.

“Now till it holds above 63,000 zones an up move could be seen towards 63,500 then 64,000 levels while support is seen shifting higher at 62,750 then 62,500 zones,” said Taparia.

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Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended two stocks to buy today. Taparia recommends buying Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Bank of Baroda shares.

Buy M&M CMP at ₹ 3,509; SL at ₹ 3,400; TGT at ₹ 3,730, expected returns over 6% Stock has formed a strong base around the 3,000 zone and resumed its uptrend after the recent correction, indicating renewed buying interest. It has been forming higher highs on the weekly chart over the last three weeks, highlighting improving bullish momentum. The stock has now given a fresh range breakout over the last 4–5 sessions with a strong bullish candle, signalling sustained buying interest. The fresh breakout in the stock indicates a potential continuation of the bullish momentum and could support further upside in the coming sessions.

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Buy Bank of Baroda at CMP at ₹ 285; SL at ₹ 275; TGT at ₹ 305, expected returns 7% Stock has given a fresh range breakout on the daily chart above the 276 zone and closed comfortably above the same, indicating strong buying interest. It has formed a bullish Marubozu candle with notable volumes, highlighting strong bullish momentum. The RSI is also inching higher further supporting the positive price structure. The broader momentum across PSU banks could provide additional support to the stock and help sustain the ongoing rally.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.