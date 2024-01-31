M&M Finance share price jumps over 5% after upbeat Q3 results; brokerages raise target price; Should you buy?
M&M Finance’s net interest income (NII) in Q3FY24 rose 10% to ₹1,815 crore from ₹1,650 crore, YoY. NII growth was 8% QoQ. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.8%, down from 7.4% YoY, but improved sequentially from 6.5%.
M&M Finance share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 results ahead of estimates driven by improved net interest margins (NIMs), controlled opex and low provisions. M&M Finance shares rallied as much as 5.19% to ₹294.50 apiece on the BSE.
