M&M Finance shares hit 52-week high after Q3 results. Do you own?
- M&M Finance share price today hit new 52-week high of ₹267.95 apiece in early morning deals
M&M Finance shares: After strong Q3FY23 results announcement on Friday last week, M&M Financial Services stocks remained in focus of market bulls as the scrip attracted huge buying interest in early morning deals. M&M Finance share price today opened upside and hit intraday high of ₹267.95 per share on NSE, which turned out its new 52-week high as well. While climbing to its 52-week high, the financial stock logged to the tune 10 per cent rise in Monday morning deals.
