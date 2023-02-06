M&M Finance shares hit 52-week high after Q3 results. Do you own?

During the nine-month ended December 31, 2022, the Company has made a provision, considered as Exceptional Item, of ₹56 Crores towards impairment of assets pertaining to its subsidiary in Sri Lanka, Mahindra Ideal Finance Limited (MIFL) based on assessment of the evolving economic crisis and its effect on currency devaluation. During the corresponding period last year, the Company increased its shareholding in MIFL from 38.2% to 58.2%. This stake increase had resulted in revaluation of its existing equity stake in MIFL, which led to a one-time revaluation gain of ₹21 Crores, which is shown as Exceptional Item in the nine months FY22 consolidated financials.

