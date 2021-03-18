Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd have outperformed the broader market since January, rising over 13% despite its headline asset quality numbers being weak for the December quarter.

When the company detailed its quarterly results on 28 January, it showed a net loss of ₹270 crore against expectations of a profit. Needless to say, the shares had dropped sharply in response to these numbers. But since then, the stock has been on an uptrend and analysts said the outlook on asset quality has improved.

The lender’s restructured loan pile was negligible at just ₹6.8 crore. The management indicated that rising repayments augur well for asset quality. Its collections have reached 94% as of December and are expected to rise further.

But what perhaps is working for the lender is that historically the fourth quarter has seen a strong improvement in asset quality. That is because a large part of the lender’s exposure is focused on the rural economy.

More than 20% of its loan book is tractor loans and roughly 65% of its book is linked to agriculture. Typically, the fourth quarter follows a rabi harvest, which makes repayments easier. “Historically Q4 witnesses an improvement in asset quality with stage-3 assets upgrading on a net basis by 20%. On higher base and given the technical nature of slippages in Q3FY21, efforts are channelized to bring down stage-3 by 20-25% from Q3FY21 level," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd wrote in a note. “This is contrary to our earlier expectations of further buildup in stage-3 assets (with seasoning of stage-1/2 pool), thereby making us revise our estimates."

For the December quarter, the lender reported a sharp sequential rise in its stage-3 assets to 10% of its total loan book. The rise in stress also forced it to make provisions which led to the quarterly loss. Despite provisions more than doubling from a year ago, the lender’s coverage ratio is still low. Chasing rural customers for repayment involves costs and therefore operating expenses may increase. Investors should be wary on both these factors.

Loan growth is yet to see a marked improvement despite a strong narrative in rural demand. Agriculture has been the only sector contributing to the growth in economy in FY21. A normal monsoon and a relatively low impact of the pandemic in farm activity have meant that rural and even semi-urban centres have bounced back in terms of demand. For Mahindra Finance, this should translate into better growth and profitability. Analysts believe that it would take at least two-three quarters for disbursements to normalize for the lender. Disbursements were down 35% year-on-year in the December quarter and the loan book shrank on a sequential basis, too.

A sluggish growth outlook is perhaps built into valuations. Despite the recent gains, Mahindra Finance’s shares trade at a modest multiple of 1.6 times its estimated book value for FY22.

