M&M  Finance  shows  grit  in collections, but growth is yet to improve

A sluggish growth outlook is perhaps built into valuations. Despite the recent gains, Mahindra Finance’s shares trade at a modest multiple of 1.6 times its estimated book value for FY22.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd have outperformed the broader market since January, rising over 13% despite its headline asset quality numbers being weak for the December quarter.
When the company detailed its quarterly results on 28 January, it showed a net loss of ₹270 crore against expectations of a profit. Needless to say, the shares had dropped sharply in response to these numbers. But since then, the stock has been on an uptrend and analysts said the outlook on asset quality has improved.