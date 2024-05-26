Active Stocks
Fri May 24 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.80 -0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 374.85 0.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 828.60 -0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.10 -1.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.50 -0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  MM Forgings to issue bonus shares for first time in six years; check details here
BackBack

MM Forgings to issue bonus shares for first time in six years; check details here

Vaamanaa Sethi

MM Forgings will also consider a dividend payout to its shareholders along with the bonus shares, the company said in its exchange filing. It has paid its highest dividends in the last two years, distributing ₹6 per share in both 2022 and 2023.

MM Forgings to issue bonus shares for first time in six years on May 29, 2024Premium
MM Forgings to issue bonus shares for first time in six years on May 29, 2024

Closed die forgings manufacturer MM Forgings said on May 26 that the board will consider issue of bonus shares along with March quarter results in its upcoming meeting on May 29.

If approved, this will mark the company's first bonus share issuance in six years, with the last one occurring in 2018 when shareholders received one free share for each share held. Prior to that, another 1:1 bonus issue was made in 2008.

The company will also consider a dividend payout to its shareholders along with the bonus shares, the company said in its exchange filing. It has paid its highest dividends in the last two years, distributing 6 per share in both 2022 and 2023.

Also read: Market capitalization of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jump 1.85 lakh crore; Reliance and HDFC top gainers

MM Forgings is a significant exporter of forgings in India, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider of closed die forgings for both domestic and international markets, according to its website.

The company operates 10 plants with a combined capacity of 1.1 lakh metric tonnes.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has given a ‘buy’ rating to the MM Forgings stock, with a target price of 1,200.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2023, the company reported a consolidated total income of 404.15 crore, which is a 0.85 per cent increase from the previous quarter's total income of 400.73 crore and a 7.41 per cent increase compared to the same quarter last year's total income of 376.27 crore. The company also reported a net profit after tax of 33.54 crore for the latest quarter.

Also read: FPO lock-in expiry: Vodafone Idea share price to gain focus on Monday as anchor investors' 30-day lock-in period ends

Shares of MM Forgings declined by 1 per cent on Friday but have gained 15.5 per cent year-to-date in 2024. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen by 33 per cent, and it has doubled over the last five years.

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue