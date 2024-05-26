MM Forgings to issue bonus shares for first time in six years; check details here
MM Forgings will also consider a dividend payout to its shareholders along with the bonus shares, the company said in its exchange filing. It has paid its highest dividends in the last two years, distributing ₹6 per share in both 2022 and 2023.
Closed die forgings manufacturer MM Forgings said on May 26 that the board will consider issue of bonus shares along with March quarter results in its upcoming meeting on May 29.
