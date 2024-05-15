M&M hits 52-week high ahead of Q4 results, revenue growth seen at 8% YoY on volume growth; Time to buy?
M&M shares gained nearly two per cent earlier today to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹2,317.50 apiece on the BSE ahead of the announcement of Q4 results tomorrow
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit its fresh 52-week high mark at ₹2,317.50 on the BSE earlier today ahead of the announcement of its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) due tomorrow, May 16. Shares of M&M have been on an uptrend since January this year on strong fundamentals as the auto major has been recording strong volume growth and robust sales in the past few months.
