M&M outshines Tata Motors to become India's second-largest auto major; shares hit fresh 52-week high
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has surpassed Tata Motors in terms of market cap to become India's second-largest automaker after Maruti Suzuki
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is now India's second-largest automaker after overtaking Tata Motors in terms of market capitalisation (mcap) earlier today. M&M shares hit three per cent upper circuit at a fresh 52-week high on the robust momentum. With an mcap of ₹3,63,980.89 crore, M&M is now the second-most valuable auto manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki, which dominates the top spot with an mcap of ₹4,03,240.17 crore, according to BSE data.
