M&M Q1 Results: Net profit improves 32% YoY to ₹3450 crore, revenue jumps 26%

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the automotive and farm equipment flagship of the Mahindra Group, announced its financial performance for the quarter ended June today, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹3,450 crore, a 32% jump compared to ₹2,612 crore reported in the same period last year.

The consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹34,143 crore, compared to ₹27,133 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a 26% YoY growth. At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 17% YoY to ₹4,795 crore; however, margins fell by 116 basis points to 14%.

The company’s market share in the SUV segment increased by 570 basis points to 27.3%, with segment volumes rising 22% in the June quarter. In the auto segment, the company sold 2.47 lakh units, a 17% YoY jump, with Utility Vehicle sales at 1.52 lakh units. In the tractor segment, it sold 1.33 lakh units, reflecting a 10% YoY growth.

Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd. said, “Our Auto and Farm businesses continue to lead with strong momentum in Q1 F26, with gain of 570 bps YoY in SUV revenue share, and 340 bps YoY in LCV (< 3.5T) market share."

"In Tractors, we gained 50 bps YoY to reach 45.2% market share, the highest ever in a quarter. Our Auto Standalone PBIT margin (excl. eSUV contract mfg.) improved by 50 bps to 10% and core Tractor PBIT margins improved by 100 bps to 20.7%," he further added.