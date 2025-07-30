M&M Q1 Results: Net profit improves 32% YoY to ₹3450 crore, revenue jumps 26%

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the automotive and farm equipment flagship of the Mahindra Group, announced its financial performance for the quarter ended June today, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹3,450 crore, a 32% jump compared to ₹2,612 crore reported in the same period last year.
The consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹34,143 crore, compared to ₹27,133 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a 26% YoY growth. At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 17% YoY to ₹4,795 crore; however, margins fell by 116 basis points to 14%.
The company’s market share in the SUV segment increased by 570 basis points to 27.3%, with segment volumes rising 22% in the June quarter. In the auto segment, the company sold 2.47 lakh units, a 17% YoY jump, with Utility Vehicle sales at 1.52 lakh units. In the tractor segment, it sold 1.33 lakh units, reflecting a 10% YoY growth.
Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd. said, “Our Auto and Farm businesses continue to lead with strong momentum in Q1 F26, with gain of 570 bps YoY in SUV revenue share, and 340 bps YoY in LCV (< 3.5T) market share."
"In Tractors, we gained 50 bps YoY to reach 45.2% market share, the highest ever in a quarter. Our Auto Standalone PBIT margin (excl. eSUV contract mfg.) improved by 50 bps to 10% and core Tractor PBIT margins improved by 100 bps to 20.7%," he further added.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.