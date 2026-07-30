M&M Q1 Results: Net profit surges 34% YoY to ₹5,455 crore

M&M Q1 Results: Auto company Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) released its results for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2027 on Thursday, 30 July, posting a 33.58% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹5,454.54 crore, versus ₹4,083.32 crore in the same quarter last year.

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The automaker's consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY27 rose 26.62% to ₹57,533.44 crore, up from ₹45,435.88 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a 7% YoY increase in net profit to ₹3,685 crore for the quarter under review, compared with ₹3,450 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 23% YoY to ₹41,920 crore during the reporting quarter, reflecting strong business growth.

M&M reported a robust operational performance across its businesses in the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong growth in its automotive, farm equipment, and services segments.

The company, in an exchange filing, said profits from its Auto and Farm businesses increased 18%, while Mahindra Finance expanded its assets under management (AUM) by 13%. Tech Mahindra also posted a significant improvement in profitability, with its EBIT margin expanding by 330 basis points.

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Auto business The automotive business remained the key growth engine during the quarter. Mahindra sold 3.04 lakh vehicles in Q1FY27, up 23% year-on-year, including volumes from LMM and MEAL. Utility vehicle (SUV) sales stood at 1.75 lakh units, while the company retained its leadership in the SUV segment with a 25% revenue market share. SUV volumes rose 15%, and Mahindra also maintained its dominance in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment below 3.5 tonnes, commanding a 52% market share.

On a consolidated basis, the auto business reported 32% revenue growth to ₹34,387 crore, while PAT increased 21% to ₹2,129 crore. Standalone auto revenue climbed to ₹31,033 crore from ₹24,949 crore a year earlier.

Standalone PBIT remained largely flat at ₹2,212 crore, with a PBIT margin of 7.1%. Excluding the impact of electric SUV contract manufacturing, the standalone auto PBIT margin stood at 8.3%, down 170 basis points.

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Commenting on the performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, said both the automotive and tractor businesses demonstrated resilience during the quarter. He added that Mahindra gained 50 basis points sequentially in SUV revenue market share and 150 basis points in LCV (below 3.5 tonnes) volume market share.

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Farm equipment business The farm segment also delivered a healthy performance, supported by higher tractor sales and gains in market share. Mahindra's tractor volumes rose 18% year-on-year to 1.58 lakh units, enabling it to retain leadership in the domestic tractor market with a 44.9% market share.

The farm business reported 15% growth in consolidated revenue to ₹12,501 crore, while consolidated PAT increased 15% to ₹1,520 crore. On a standalone basis, revenue rose to ₹10,947 crore from ₹9,186 crore a year ago.

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Standalone PBIT increased 11% to ₹2,028 crore, although the PBIT margin moderated to 18.5%, down 130 basis points. Jejurikar noted that the core tractor PBIT margin remained healthy at 19.2%, despite inflationary pressures on commodity costs.

Services business Mahindra's services portfolio also posted strong growth during the quarter. Consolidated services revenue increased 31% year-on-year to ₹12,899 crore, while PAT surged 80% to ₹1,805 crore.

Within the segment, Mahindra Finance reported 13% growth in assets under management, with gross Stage 3 assets at 3.45%. M&M's share of Mahindra Finance's profit after tax rose 78% during the quarter.

Tech Mahindra improved its operational performance, reporting an EBIT margin of 14.4%, an expansion of 330 basis points, while M&M's share of Tech Mahindra's PAT increased 28%.

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Meanwhile, Mahindra Lifespaces reported residential pre-sales of ₹925 crore, more than doubling year-on-year, while the gross development value (GDV) of new acquisitions rose 60% to ₹5,600 crore, reflecting continued momentum in its real estate business.

M&M share price today M&M's share price today opened at ₹3,223.15 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹3,325 per share and an intraday low of ₹3,193.75 apiece.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, M&M has recently confirmed a consolidation breakout on the daily chart, followed by a healthy throwback to the breakout zone, which has now emerged as a strong support area. He noted that the stock continues to trade above its key short- and long-term moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains firmly positive.

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Shah added that the Average Directional Index (ADX) is trending higher, signalling strengthening bullish momentum. On the weekly chart, the +DI has crossed above the -DI, reflecting increasing buying interest and reinforcing the positive outlook.

He further said that with the Nifty Auto index also breaking out of a consolidation phase, M&M is well-positioned to lead the sector's next leg of the rally. The ₹3,220-3,200 zone is expected to provide immediate support, and the stock is likely to maintain its upward trajectory as long as it holds above this level.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.