M&M Q2 results: Net profit rises 13.2% to ₹3,841 crore, revenue up 13% YoY

  • M&M Q2 results: M&M said its automobile segment recorded the highest ever quarterly volumes at 2,31,038 units in the quarter ended September 2025, up 9% YoY. M&M tractor sales during the quarter rose 4% YoY to 92,382 units.

Ankit Gohel
Updated7 Nov 2024, 12:26 PM IST
M&M Q2 results: The auto major's standalone revenue from operations in Q2FY25 increased 12.94% to ₹27,553.26 crore from ₹24,394.79 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
M&M Q2 results: The auto major’s standalone revenue from operations in Q2FY25 increased 12.94% to ₹27,553.26 crore from ₹24,394.79 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) reported a standalone net profit of 3,840.88 crore for the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 13.2% from 3,393.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The auto major’s standalone revenue from operations in Q2FY25 increased 12.94% to 27,553.26 crore from 24,394.79 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

On a consolidated basis, the company's second quarter net profit jumped 35% YoY to 3,171 crore, while revenue from operations grew 10% YoY to 37,689 crore.

M&M said its automobile segment recorded the highest ever quarterly volumes at 2,31,038 units in the quarter ended September 2025, up 9% YoY. M&M tractor sales during the quarter rose 4% YoY to 92,382 units. The Farm Equipment Segment of M&M saw the highest ever Q2 market share at 42.5%.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in during the September quarter increased 30% to 3,908 crore from 2,993 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 190 basis points (bps) to 14.2% from 12.3%, YoY.

“In Q2 FY25, we gained market share across both our Auto and Tractor businesses. SUV volumes increased by 18% YoY, maintaining leadership in revenue market share, with an increase of 190 bps YoY on the back of two successful launches. Volume market share for LCVs <3.5T stands at 52.3%, a rise of 260 bps YoY. The auto standalone PBIT margin was 9.5%, a gain of 140 bps YoY (excl. PY gain on LMM transfer),” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd.

Automobile Segment

Mahindra’s Auto segment revenue in Q2FY25 grew 14% to 21,110.28 crore from 18,514.74 crore, YoY. The segment’s EBIT increased 17.37% to 2,005.98 crore from 1,709.08 crore.

Farm Equipment Segment

The Farm Equipment Segment of M&M reported a revenue growth of 9.75% to 6,496.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 from 5,919.51 crore in the year-ago period.

The segment’s EBIT in Q2FY25 jumped 20% to 1,136.22 crore from 946.33 crore, YoY.

At 12:25 pm, M&M shares were trading 0.56% lower at 2,918.25 apiece on the BSE.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsM&M Q2 results: Net profit rises 13.2% to ₹3,841 crore, revenue up 13% YoY

